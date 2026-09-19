Two cars, a minibus and a heavy truck collided near Pazardzhik, a woman was injured

Four vehicles collided in a chain accident on the main road I-8 between Pazardzhik and the village of Zvunichevo. The traffic accident involved two cars, a minibus and a heavy truck from North Macedonia, BTA reports, quoted by Nova TV.

A 64-year-old woman from the village of Sestrimo was injured in the collision. She was transported with injuries and traumas to the Pazardzhik Regional Hospital. According to police data, the woman was conscious and able to communicate.

Due to the accident, traffic in the area has been temporarily reorganized. In the direction from Pazardzhik to Zvanichevo, cars are moving in only one lane, with traffic being regulated by police officers.

Those traveling in the opposite direction - to Pazardzhik, are being redirected along a detour route through the village of Bratanitsa. The reasons and circumstances that led to the chain crash are being clarified.