Bulgaria wants 8 million foreign tourists per year

Bulgaria sets a goal for the number of foreign tourists to reach about 8 million by 2029, said the Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov, quoted by BTA and the Ministry of Tourism. According to him, this is part of the broader goal for the sector to grow more sustainably and make a greater contribution to the economy.

The ambition is based on the trend of recent years: according to data from the Ministry of Tourism, in 2025, 4,140,353 foreign tourists were registered in Bulgaria, and the total number of tourists reached 9,504,275. This means that in one year, foreign visitors increased by 9.8 percent compared to 2024, the ministry said.

What the data show

According to statistics published by the ministry, 2025 was the strongest year for the sector in terms of number of tourists and revenue to date, and from January to September 2024, the country welcomed a record 10.7 million foreign visitors. At the same time, official materials emphasize that the goal is for Bulgaria to establish itself as a year-round destination, not just a summer one.

The Ministry of Tourism also states that it is working to more actively attract guests from key markets, including Germany, Poland, Romania, Turkey and Japan. Separate statements by the ministry in the summer of 2026 mention visa facilitation, better air connectivity and targeted promotional campaigns as tools to achieve the goal.

The goal by 2029

The idea of Bulgaria reaching 8 million foreign tourists is not new. Back in July 2026, Ilin Dimitrov told BTA that the government's goal is to double the number of foreign visitors from around 4 million and reach nearly 8 million by the end of his term.

At that time, the minister linked the expected growth to more flights, more active advertising and work on specific markets. According to him, Bulgaria has the potential to increase tourist flows if it improves its access and visibility in the main foreign markets.

At the moment, the officially confirmed picture is that the sector is moving upwards, and the goal of 8 million foreign tourists has been set as a political and economic task for the coming years.

Sources: BTA, Ministry of Tourism, National Statistical Institute