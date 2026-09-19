17 presidential candidate lists submitted to the CEC

The Central Election Commission has received documents for the registration of 17 presidential candidate lists for participation in the presidential and vice-presidential elections scheduled for October 25, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Eight parties and 24 initiative committees have the right to register candidates, and the deadline for submitting documents is 5:00 p.m. on September 22, the public radio specified.

At the moment, not all submitted lists and the names of the candidates who will be allowed to participate have been publicly announced. The registration will be completed after the CEC's verification and decisions within the legal deadline.

Sources: BNR