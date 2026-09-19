Panev: 50 euro aid will not stop inflation

The one-time aid of 50 euros for people with low incomes is a "drop in the ocean" against the backdrop of inflation, said Vladislav Panev on NOVA. The MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" defined the measure as insufficient and linked it to the restrictions that, in his opinion, are imposed by the budget deficit.

Panev pointed out that the amount in question is about 27 million euros and cannot compensate for the pressure from the higher prices of fuel, food and other goods. According to him, the price increase at gas stations is transmitted throughout the entire supply chain and also affects the daily expenses of households.

According to him, larger-scale measures were possible if the budget deficit was lower. Panev recalled that the budget for 2026 is calculated with a deficit of 5.7% of GDP, and assistance for people with low incomes is aimed at groups below the poverty line. The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy announced that the funds will also be directed to vulnerable groups, including people without parental care, families with children with disabilities and disabled military personnel.

On the topic of fuels, Panev gave an example of the possibility of compensation for mass gasoline and diesel, which, according to him, were also applied in 2022. He emphasized that poverty does not end with people with private cars and that some of the most vulnerable rely on public transport and railways.

The deputy also raised the issue of the work of the special manager of the Burgas refinery. According to him, the state should provide more information about the financial condition of the enterprise and the margins at which it operates. Panev also expressed doubt that support for agricultural producers will in itself lead to a significant decrease in the price of food.

In the conversation, he also said that the methodology for determining the minimum wage should be changed and take into account labor productivity more clearly. According to him, wages are growing faster than productivity, which, according to Panev, calls into question the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy.

The NSI meanwhile announced that the average annual inflation for the period September 2025 - August 2026 is 5.0%, and diesel and A95N gasoline are among the goods and services for which an increase in price was recorded in August. The data show that the pressure on prices continues in the fall.

Sources: NOVA, National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, National Statistical Institute