"Vazrazhdane announces presidential pair on September 22nd

„Vazrazhdane“ will announce its presidential candidate pair on September 22nd at 12:30 in Veliko Tarnovo, announced the party's deputy chairman Tsoncho Ganev in the program „This Sunday“ on bTV. According to him, the date was chosen symbolically because it coincides with Independence Day.

Ganev did not specify the names of the candidates. He refused to answer whether he himself or the party leader Kostadin Kostadinov were among the nominees, explaining that he did not want to speculate.

According to Ganev, the delay in the decision was related to talks with parties, associations and organizations outside parliament about a possible joint candidacy. He also said that the formation had conducted a sociological survey to determine who the names most preferred by its voters for president and vice president, and that the data has already been summarized.

The presidential campaign has not yet officially entered a decisive phase, but the choice of a candidate pair for “Vazrazhdane“ is one of the first clearer political statements before the race.

Sources: bTV Novinite