Bicycle procession stops traffic on Tsarigradsko

In Sofia today, September 20, a bicycle procession will stop car traffic on part of Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. for about two hours, and on the same day in Varna, students from the Medical University are organizing a charity run in the Sea Garden.

In the capital, the initiative is part of the European Mobility Week 2026. Participants gather at 9:30 a.m. at the National Assembly Square, and the start is at 10:00 a.m. The route runs along Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. to Copenhagen Blvd., after which the column returns to the starting point. According to information from BNT, the procession will be led by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Because of The routes of a number of bus and trolleybus lines will be changed during the cycle race from 8:30 to 12:00. According to BNT, bus lines No. 9, 72, 73, 76, 84, 94, 181, 183, 185, 186, 204, 213, 280, 304, 305 and 604 are affected, as well as trolleybus lines No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 11. Some of the buses will operate on detour routes through boulevards such as “Dragan Tsankov“, “Kliment Ohridski“, “G. M. Dimitrov“, “Asen Yordanov“, “Shipchenski prohod“ and „Sitnyakovo“.

In Varna, the Dental Medicine Students' Association is organizing a charity run in the Sea Garden. The funds raised will be donated to the „I Believe and Help“ Association, reports BNT.

According to the organizers, registration begins at 9:00 a.m., and the start is at 10:30 a.m. Over 300 participants must be registered, says organizer Karina Dobreva. The initiative is the first of its kind. Participants can participate in three distances — 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km, with the minimum participation fee being 10 euros.

The organizers indicate that the event is being implemented with the support of the Faculty of Dental Medicine, the Student Council and the Medical University – Varna.

Sources: Bulgarian National Television, Center for Urban Mobility, Sofia Municipality, Medical University – Varna, Association of Dental Medicine Students in Varna