BFSA has intensified inspections in school canteens

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has begun intensified inspections in school canteens and buffets at the beginning of the school year, BNT reported. The control covers what is offered to students, how the food is prepared and under what conditions it is stored.

According to BNT, inspectors track the entire path of the products - from delivery to the finished dish. The technological equipment, building stock, labeling, the serviceability of refrigeration facilities, as well as the origin of the food and whether they come from regulated suppliers and manufacturers are checked.

What does the control monitor

The BFSA indicates that compliance with Regulation No. 2 of 2021 on the specific requirements for child nutrition in kindergartens and schools is also checked at school facilities. Among the restrictions is the ban on the use of sweeteners and colorings in the foods offered, and that the juices must be one hundred percent natural, not nectars.

A BNT article also states that the inspections are part of the traditional control at the beginning of the school year and will last for one month. The agency maintains inspections throughout the rest of the year.

Plovdiv school has already been inspected

A BNT team followed an inspection at the “Raina Knyaginya“ Primary School in Plovdiv. The school's cafeteria is managed by an external operator, selected through a public procedure. According to the operator, the stricter requirements for the content of the products may increase the cost of the food.

The school says that they publish the menu online and inform parents in advance about the concept of healthy eating. Director Maria Gaydarova told BNT that the team is also monitoring feedback from students and their parents.

The inspections of school canteens and buffets come amid increased interest in the quality of food in educational institutions and the rules that apply to children's nutrition. According to the BFSA, the goal is to ensure that the products offered meet safety and composition requirements.

Sources: BNT, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency