Thousands watched "The Majesty of Asenevtsi" in Veliko Tarnovo (PHOTOS)

The celebrations on the occasion of Bulgaria's Independence have begun in Veliko Tarnovo.

For five days, the emblematic Samovodska Bazaar turns into an open stage for craftsmen and artists during the largest autumn festival - – “Night of the Samovodska Bazaar“, writes BNT.

Last night, thousands watched the live 3D mapping show “The Majesty of Asenevtsi“, which recreates the history of the Second Bulgarian Kingdom and the rise of the country at that time through lights. The culmination was a spectacular dawn that lit up the sky over Veliko Tarnovo.