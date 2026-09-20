Action near Sofia: Bears attacked tourists who had pitched a tent in the forest

Two bears attacked a tent of tourists who had spent the night in a forest area above the Sofia village of Lokorsko, local authorities reported, quoted by BGNES.

The incident occurred at night about a kilometer after the end of the asphalt road in the direction of the Dragunata area. According to initial information, the wild animals approached the place where the tourists had pitched their tent and attacked it.

Despite the stress experienced, there is no evidence that people were seriously injured. Information about the circumstances surrounding the incident is still being clarified, Nova TV adds.

The mayor of Lokorsko, Tsvetelina Gavrilova, warned residents and visitors to the area about what happened and called for special attention. The warning is aimed primarily at people planning walks, hiking or overnight stays in the open air in this part of the Balkan Mountains.

When staying in areas inhabited by bears, experts recommend that food and waste not be left around tents, as the smell may attract wild animals. When encountering a bear, one should not make sudden movements or attempt to escape, and tourists should move away calmly when possible.