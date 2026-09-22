The office of the private bailiff from Sofia Milen Bazinski has again announced the public sale of the plane, owned by a company associated with businessman Vasil Bozhkov.

We are talking about a Bombardier Global 5000 with the national registration mark LZ-VBE and serial number 9693. The luxury business plane is listed for sale with a starting price of 11,800,008 euros excluding VAT, wrote novini.bg.

The plane is designed for long-haul flights and is part of the Global family of the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier. The aircraft is among the assets that are again being put up for public auction after previous attempts to sell it.

The sale is being carried out in accordance with the enforcement proceedings, and interested buyers can participate under the conditions specified in the announcement of the private bailiff.

According to the information in the announcement, published on September 21, the prospective buyer must also foresee additional costs of about 1.9 million euros before the aircraft can be put back into operation. Among the specified activities are inspections, engine reassembly, engineering by the certificate holder, as well as preparation of the necessary finding protocols.

This is another attempt to sell the aircraft at a public sale, after previous procedures did not lead to its sale.

Two years ago, Bazinski sold the aircraft for 28,739,600 leva excluding VAT (about 14.7 million euros), or about 2.9 million euros more. According to the new announcement, the estimated costs for restoration are almost double.

The auction announcement noted that there were three pledges and five liens on it - on various grounds. They are from a bank, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Revenue Agency. The public sale then was by a private bailiff in an enforcement case from the General Directorate "General Aviation Administration" to the Ministry of Transport.

In 2020, investigators arrested the businessman on several charges - for a criminal group for embezzling gambling fees, for preparing for murders and for possessing antiques. He has over 20 separate charges on his account, writes "24 hours".

Because of them, in February 2021, the Anti-Corruption Commission (KPKONPI) imposed seizures of the gambling boss's assets for over 400 million leva. Among the assets are apartments in Sofia and Balchik, a house in Greece, real estate in Paris, a yacht for 1.1 million leva and the plane, which at that time had a market value of 34 million leva.