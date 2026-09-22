"Vazrazhdane" submitted documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for participation in the presidential elections on October 25

"Vazrazhdane" submitted documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration of Kostadin Kostadinov for president and Petar Volgin for vice president for participation in the presidential elections scheduled for October 25, 2026. The party submitted 6,600 signatures.

Earlier, the party's candidacies were announced in front of the Pyramid of Independence in Veliko Tarnovo.

"Happy Independence Day, on this day we symbolically registered the party's candidates for participation in the presidential elections," said the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of "Vazrazhdane" Petar Petrov. "We are entering the presidential elections because the Bulgarian people feel betrayed and we believe that we should nominate candidates for president and vice president who are independent of foreign countries. They will be dependent only on the Constitution, the laws of the country and the demands of the Bulgarian people for a better life," Petrov said, quoted by BTA.

"We will run a positive campaign, we will not use the aggressive arsenal and we hope that we will unite more Bulgarians in the country and abroad who will prefer candidates fighting for national sovereignty," he added. Petrov added that the nomination of the two candidates is the result of a survey among our supporters and those who are not supporters of the party.

"Our expectations are participation in the first round and winning the elections. Our candidates will fight against the dependent state and the ties to the oligarchy," Petrov said. According to him, the nomination was not delayed, but is the result of a careful analysis of the current political situation.

The president should not be a symbol of opposition between political parties - this is what we are currently observing, he should be a balancer between the authorities, said Petar Petrov.

When asked whether he expects the elections in Germany to affect the results in our country, Petrov replied "we are allies with "Alternative for Germany" and we work together, I am convinced that the results in Germany will affect the attitude, as our allies have shown that they want countries to determine their own existence and not to comply with foreign orders".

We recall that the deadline for proposals from parties, coalitions and initiative committees for the registration of presidential candidate pairs expires today.