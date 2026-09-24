Yotova calls for Bulgarian Cultural Institute

Iliyana Yotova called for the establishment of a Bulgarian Cultural Institute and stated that Bulgaria is the only member state of the European Union without such an institution, BTA reported.

In a conversation with representatives of the Bulgarian community in New York, the President described this as a “great pain“ and emphasized that the country has a 14-century history. According to her, the future institute may also have its branch in New York.

Meeting with the Bulgarian community in New York

The meeting took place at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in New York during a festive cocktail for Bulgaria's Independence Day - September 22. The event was organized by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Washington and the Consulate General of Bulgaria in New York.

The reception was hosted by the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy, Stefka Yovcheva, and Consul General, Angel Angelov. Honorary guests were also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Velislava Petrova, and the Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Natalia Efremova.

Yotova is in New York for the UN session

Iliyana Yotova is visiting New York at the head of the Bulgarian delegation for the general political debates within the framework of the 81st annual session of the UN General Assembly. Earlier that day, she delivered a speech from the organization's rostrum.

The idea for a Bulgarian Cultural Institute comes against the backdrop of Bulgaria's broader efforts to present its culture more visibly abroad. In her speech, Yotova emphasized that our country does not have its own similar network, which other EU countries have.

New York is among the most logical possible locations for such a center due to the large Bulgarian community in the city and its role as an international diplomatic center. For now, however, it remains a political intention, not a concrete institutional project announced.

The meeting with Bulgarians in New York was part of the president's program in the United States and coincided with the celebration of the national holiday of Bulgarian independence. It was in this context that Yotova raised the topic of Bulgaria's cultural presence outside the country.

If established, the Bulgarian Cultural Institute would be among the instruments for popularizing the Bulgarian language, culture and history abroad. Yotova, however, did not announce any deadlines or specific administrative mechanism for its establishment.

The visit to New York continues with the participation of the Bulgarian delegation in the work of the UN General Assembly, where Bulgaria is represented at the highest political level by the Vice President.

The topic of a Bulgarian Cultural Institute will likely remain part of public and diplomatic debates in our country, as it affects the way the country presents its national culture abroad.

Sources: BTA