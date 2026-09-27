Ombudsman: There is no clear formula for the minimum wage

There is still no exact formula for determining the minimum wage and it is not clear what weight each of the four criteria will have. This was stated by Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva in the program “Why?“ on bTV regarding the adopted changes to the Labor Code, which regulate a new mechanism for calculating remuneration.

“There is no exact formula yet“, said Delcheva. According to her, the questions about the weight of the criteria and their specific values have been left for a later stage. She expressed concern that MPs may not participate enough in determining them, although she believes they should have a voice.

The amount of 660 euros is in question

The Ombudsman also questioned the discussed value of 660 euros for the minimum wage next year. She asked how the government arrived at this amount and called on MPs to make a new assessment between the first and second readings.

I hope MPs will do their calculations better between the first and second readings and change it.

Delcheva also pointed out that the increase in the cost of loans for people is over 300 euros. The Ombudsman's institution has received about 12,000 complaints, and according to her, the number has never been so high.

The most common complaints are about consumer loans

The most common are signals related to consumer loans. Among the traditional topics remain problems with consumer services, Water and Sewerage and “Toplofikatsiya“. At the moment, no complaints have been received about fuel prices.

According to Delcheva, solving the problems in the Water and Sewerage sector should start with legislative changes, but they will not be enough. She also insists on more serious control over the implementation of the investment programs of the Water and Sewerage operators.

On the issue of possible compensations from “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ The ombudsman said that there has been no response from either the company or the government as to whether specific steps will be taken.

Delcheva supports scooter registration

The ombudsman also commented on the safety of using electric scooters. She pointed out that almost 500 children have already been injured in some way while riding scooters.

Delcheva said that she would support stricter measures, including registering all scooters and requiring drivers to have a driver's license. She also insisted on more serious sanctions for parents who allow their minor children to use scooters in violation of the rules.

Sources: BTA, bTV