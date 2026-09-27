Terziev: The Green Ring will change traffic in Sofia

The Green Ring of Sofia can change not only individual terrains, but the way people move, meet and use their neighborhoods. This was stated by the mayor of the capital, Vasil Terziev, who defined the project as the most special among the initiatives on which the municipality is working.

The first section being prepared is between the “Pioner“ station and “Shipchenski Prohod“ Blvd. The necessary terrains have already been acquired, and 155 thousand euros have been allocated in the Sofia budget for the development of technical projects for the sections in the “Iztok“ and “Slatina“ districts. The Sofia Municipality plans to start construction of the first section at the end of 2026.

„Of all the projects we are working on for Sofia, the Green Ring is the most special to me, because it can change not one specific place, but the way we move around the city, meet and feel our neighborhood“, Terziev wrote.

The first section is already in use

According to the mayor, work on the project is already underway, as funding for the design has been secured, the terrain is being prepared and the necessary procedures are being carried out. The site data must be included in the task for the technical design of the first section.

A part of the route in „Iztok“ was opened to citizens during the festival „Po Ringa: Iztok“. Hundreds of people have visited the initiative, which combines walks, activities and a presentation of the future development of the terrain. The festival is the first stop on the travel program, which should continue to the next section in the spring. The Sofia Municipality points out that the events are a way for local communities to participate in shaping the project.

30 kilometers of green connection between neighborhoods

„Green Ring Sofia“ is designed as a linear park with a length of about 30 kilometers, which will connect 30 neighborhoods of the capital. The project includes the construction of pedestrian and bicycle paths, as well as spaces for recreation, sports and cultural events.

After the section between „Pioner“ station and „Shipchenski prohod“ blvd., the municipality is preparing other parts of the future ring. Among them are the areas along the “Slatinska Reka“, “Suhata Reka“, “Vazrazhdane“ and “Vardar“.

“We believe that the Green Ring will show the true potential of Sofia“, said Terziev at the presentation of the project. The municipality's initial goal is for the implementation to begin in stages, with the section in the eastern part of the city being built first.

Sources: BTA