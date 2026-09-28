Weather today, forecast for Monday, September 28: Cool and rainy

September will end with cool weather for the season, precipitation and a new drop in temperatures. In the second half of the week, the rain will intensify and in places significant amounts are possible.

In the coming hours, it will rain mainly in the extreme southeastern regions, but the precipitation will be mostly light. In the rest of the country, the night will be cloudless, but windy. In Eastern Bulgaria, a strong northerly wind will temporarily blow.

Rain in Eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea Coast

On Monday, the minimum temperatures will be between 6° and 14°, and the maximum – between 19° and 24°. At the beginning of the day, sunny weather will prevail, but around and after noon it will rain in Eastern Bulgaria, including the Black Sea coast. During the night of Tuesday, precipitation will also cover Central Bulgaria.

The wind will be moderate from the northeast, and in the eastern half of the country temporarily strong from the north. A strong north-northeast wind is expected along the Black Sea coast. The swell will be about 4 points, and the height of the waves will exceed 2 meters.

Snow in the high parts of the mountains

There will be variable cloudiness and temporarily strong north wind in the mountains. In the second half of the day, rain will fall in places, and in the high parts, where the maximum temperatures will be only a few degrees above zero, precipitation will be snow.

On Tuesday, it will rain in Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains. On Wednesday, precipitation will be in more places in the country, and in the next two days the probability of areas with significant amounts of rain will increase. The decrease in temperatures will continue, and will be more significant in the maximum values.

The reason for the change is a cold atmospheric front, which passes through the western parts of Europe and brings a significant decrease in temperatures and precipitation, in places significant in quantity. In the Balkans, it will remain cool for the season, and in the eastern regions it will be windy and in places it will rain.

Sources: BNT