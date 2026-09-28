Eight nurses from the intensive care unit in Smolyan want to leave

The eight nurses in the intensive care unit of the Smolyan hospital have submitted applications to leave because of what they believe is low pay for their work. They are demanding a salary increase, but so far they have not reached an agreement with the management of the medical facility.

If their request is not granted, the notice to leave will take effect on October 5. This means that the department may be left without any of the nurses currently working there.

The department of anesthesiology and intensive care is supposed to have 17 nurses, but there are currently eight. The nurses did not want to comment on the case to BNT, and the management of the Smolyan hospital has refused to comment. At the moment there is no information about an agreement reached between the parties.

Sources: BNT