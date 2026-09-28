Ivan Shishkov to visit Haskovo and Kardzhali

Minister of Regional Development Ivan Shishkov will visit Haskovo and Kardzhali. In Haskovo, he will meet with the regional governor Todor Ivanov and mayors of the region within the framework of the initiative “Regions Speak“.

Before the meeting, Shishkov will inspect the implementation of a project for major renovation and improvement of the “Atanas Sharenkov“ art gallery. The published information does not indicate the cost of the project, the deadline for implementation and the exact stage of construction activities.

Later in the day, the Minister will hold a meeting on the initiative “Regions Speak“ in Kardzhali. The talks will be attended by the executive director of “Bulgarian Water and Sanitation Holding“ Venelin Shakov and the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev. It is expected that the focus will be on issues of regional development and water and sanitation infrastructure, but a specific agenda has not been announced.

Sources: BNR Novinite