The state of emergency in "Asparuhovo" has been extended by 30 days

The state of emergency in the area of the landslide in the Varna quarter "Asparuhovo" has been extended by 30 days. The decision of the crisis headquarters has been in effect since September 28 and covers the section around the collapsed municipal road in the "Vilite" area.

During an inspection of the terrain, experts from the Varna Municipality have recorded a new 20-centimeter subsidence. According to their data, the rains over the weekend are not the cause of the movement of the earth masses, but natural processes are observed.

The extension of the measure is necessary in order to have enough time to design strengthening activities and facilities for the municipal road. During the meeting of the headquarters, it was reported that there is currently no immediate danger to the residents of the area and their property.

Activities to lower the groundwater level and drain the land masses continue in the area. The existing manholes and domestic sewage are to be examined, as well as additional benchmarks to track the movement of the terrain.

Analyses of the cause are expected

The results of the laboratory analysis of the samples taken from the land mass should be ready by the end of the week. The data is expected to clarify the cause of the landslide.

The summary report on the case should be presented on October 12. The next meeting of the crisis headquarters is scheduled for the same date.

Sources: BNT