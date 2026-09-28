The conclusions and international expertise in the case against Iva Mihaylova were presented

The court heard the experts who prepared the conclusions about the accident on October 7 last year on the road between Kochani and Shtip, during the next hearing in the case against Iva Mihaylova, who also holds Bulgarian citizenship, reports bTV.

The incident killed one person, and 23-year-old Mihaylova was injured. Local authorities are not allowing her to continue her treatment in Bulgaria.

The expert did not take into account that the deceased driver of the other car was traveling without a seat belt, nor the presence of construction materials in his car, which were scattered during the collision.

Mihaylova's Bulgarian lawyers presented an international expert examination, which according to defense attorney Nikolay Dimitrov shows that "the impact occurred in the oncoming lane, that is, the other car entered the lane in which our client was traveling, and the root cause of the incident was that there was a stopped police car".

Mihaylova emphasizes the need to receive adequate treatment, which cannot be provided to her in North Macedonia.

"I feel quite severe pain and there is no way to help me here. Even painkillers no longer help. The state has been holding me hostage for almost a year. The police entered my home to search without a document. Civilians stand in front of my house all day, drones also over my house", she said.

The lawyer warned that the matter will be referred to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

The court schedule the next hearing for November 9.

Bulgarian MPs were in court today to support Iva.