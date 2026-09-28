Rumen Spetsov: My task was to ensure affordable fuel prices for Bulgarian citizens

My main task as a special commercial manager was to guarantee the continuous operation of “Lukoil“ and to ensure affordable fuel prices for citizens and businesses. This was stated by Rumen Spetsov in a statement to BNT.

“Around the world and at home“ sought out the former special manager after the Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev stated that Spetsov's actions had led to a liquidity crisis at “Lukoil“. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Rumen Spetsov has pursued a pseudo-social policy with fuel prices.

The entire position of the former special manager Rumen Spetsov:

Rumen Spetsov, former special manager of „Lukoil“: „My task and goals as a special commercial manager were not to make „Lukoil“ realize maximum profit in the conditions of crisis, but to ensure a continuous work process and affordable fuel prices for Bulgarian citizens and companies.”