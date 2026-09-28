MRF counters the proposal for fines for homemade rakia

The MRF parliamentary group will categorically oppose the proposal of the Ministry of Finance and “Progressive Bulgaria“ to introduce fines of 1,000 euros for storing homemade rakia by persons outside the producer's family.

Tradition under fire

The MP from the Atidje Alieva-Veli party reacted sharply to the prepared restrictions, using the social network Facebook to express the position of her parliamentary group.

“Apparently, a long-standing Bulgarian tradition such as the production and use of homemade rakia will become the main source for filling the treasury“, Alieva-Veli wrote on her profile.

She is categorical that the movement will take specific parliamentary actions to block financial sanctions against citizens.

“We from the PG of the MRF will submit a proposal to amend the Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses so that this does not happen happens“, the MP added.

Parameters of the bill

The controversial texts affecting traditional alcohol production are set out in the draft law amending the Excise and Tax Warehouses Act. They were published for official public discussion on September 23.

At the center of the debate is Article 100 of the regulatory act, which provides for a hefty financial penalty for anyone who holds an alcoholic beverage produced in a registered small distillery if they cannot prove a direct family relationship with the producer himself.