Citizens protested demanding the truth about the "Petrohan - Okolchitsa" case

Citizens gathered in front of the Courthouse in Sofia demanding the truth about the "Petrohan - Okolchitsa" case, BTA reported.

It was under the title "No to lies and vandalism for Petrohan" and was organized by relatives, friends and citizens. The relatives of the deceased insist that the prosecutor's office and the investigative bodies present key facts and expert reports, which in their opinion are still missing or contain serious discrepancies.

The protest was against the politicization of the case and the spread of “unproven psychological hypotheses and suggestions by the investigative bodies“.

According to the organizers, the case caused serious public tension and distrust of institutions, and even led to political clashes in front of the Sofia Municipality.

According to them, then politically motivated citizens once again attacked the reputation of Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev without any proven grounds.

Those gathered chanted “Impeachment“ and insisted on one from the criminal psychologist Rosen Yordanov, who prepared a psychological examination on the case.

At the end of the protest, those gathered on their knees observed a minute of silence in memory of the six who died.

On February 2, three shot bodies were found in the area of the “Petrohan“ hut. Subsequently, three more people were declared wanted, all of whom were connected to a non-governmental organization. Its members lived in the “Petrohan“ hut. A few days later, the wanted people were also found shot in the area of Mount Okolchitsa.

One of the main versions of the investigators is murder with subsequent suicide or suicide.