Mirchev: There is obviously a problem, but it cannot be solved when everyone who is given a bottle of brandy is punished

Galub Donev said that politicians did not understand again. He was citing paragraph 1 of the law that protects commercial establishments. I am shocked that Mr. Donev himself does not understand. His explanation is - yes, that will be the case, but we will not prosecute you. This was said in the show "Face to Face" on bTV by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" and MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev, quoted by novini.bg. He commented on the briefing of the Minister of Finance after it became clear that the draft amendments to the Law on Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses provide that a fine of at least 1,000 euros can be imposed on individuals who keep homemade brandy produced by another person.

Making several million people criminals is the result when mid-level officials are made ministers, Mirchev emphasized.

We are ready with a law that will solve this problem. It provides that small producers can do whatever they want with the grapes they produce, even sell what they have made. In this way, all small producers will come out "into the light". All reasonable people should support it, but I assume that Galab Donev will not support it, said the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria".

Obviously there is a problem, but it cannot be solved when everyone who is given a bottle of brandy as a gift is punished. With the law we propose, this can be changed, but it will violate the interests of large manufacturers and they will jump under this law, he added.

Ivaylo Mirchev also commented on the revelations of the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev that a piggy bank company, which received money from public procurement for guardrails, financed 36 flights of the MP and leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski, who was sanctioned under the "Magnitsky" law.

Over the years, many investigative websites have sounded the alarm about similar cases, we have also filed signals. This is about enormous corruption. However, I do not see the big battle with the oligarchic corruption model. I accept the revelations about the guardrails as a very small battle in this war, in the corners. There is a real battle with the corruption model in Hungary. So real that those associated with Orbán's corruption model are taking their planes and leaving the country. In our country, this battle seems like a tickle against the background of Hungary. In our country, such a battle is not visible. In our country, the networks underneath are the same and an attempt is being made to seize the networks, he pointed out.

Demerdzhiev is making some efforts, but obviously there is no traction, no support for these efforts. "Progressive Bulgaria" does not support these efforts, said Mirchev.

He announced that "Democratic Bulgaria" will file a report tomorrow against the "construction and entrepreneurial" of the former acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov while he held the post. Let's see how the state will act on this report, said the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria".