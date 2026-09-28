Asen Vassilev is emerging as the main troll in the election campaign. Every day he releases some lie that the PP-DB trolls pick up on social networks.

Now it's about the rakia, yesterday it was about pardons, tomorrow it will be about the budget. Vassilev has people in the Ministry of Finance who release harsh texts to him, which are discussed. He distorts them and packages them as direct lies. Without any scruples. A sociopath who told the story of the state budget.

Not that the public debate is at a very high level without him, but the degradation that is swirling on Facebook is reaching new lows with his energetic efforts.

By the way, the topic of homemade rakia has been around at the same time in the fall for at least a dozen years. This idiotic plot never tires of either the media or the audience, but that's the situation.

On Saturday, I was invited to the PB seminar in Pamporovo to talk to them about the media. I've been to many such seminars - from the UDF, through the BSP and the NMSV to the DPS.

What impressed me is that the PB deputies are extremely adequate and well motivated.

Rumen Radev knows very well what he is doing and how to achieve it. He speaks and thinks like a statesman, and these days he will show it with a bang.

The Bulgarian National Party has a solid majority and a clear idea of what they are doing.

What seemed chaotic to me from the outside and was just our music, appeared completely different from the inside. I was left with an extremely good impression. There was no nonsense. Many of the people have solid personal biographies - good business, decent career, etc. There are both right-wing and left-wing, but above all normal.

With absolutely accurate orientation on major topics such as the war in Ukraine and Iran, for example. This is a rarity in Europe - for the ruling party to have common sense regarding global conflicts and changes.

It is true that the public environment in Bulgaria is very dirty, but that is what I told them - they must accept it as it is and comply with it.

They have a disastrous media and PR policy, which must be fixed very soon.

Things are changing slowly, but they are changing. Petty-temism will dominate the media agenda, but that is the situation. The important thing is that normalization is irreversible, and pettiness and screams about homemade brandy and chili-baked bread will become increasingly marginal.