On concession! Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov announced which will be the first highway in Bulgaria

„We are not nature killers, but we are not human killers either. In a year and a half we will be ready to give the Ruse - Makaza highway on concession.“ This was announced in Kardzhali today by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov, quoted by the department.

„They promised you a bypass of Kardzhali, and we will build the highway to Makaza. We will design it all and build it all“, the minister emphasized and drew attention to the fact that this has never been done in Bulgaria. “When we change this way of governance, then people will be calm“, he also said.

The minister explained that most likely the Veliko Tarnovo - Makaza route will begin to be built from both sides and reminded that European funding has been secured for another part of it.

In Kardzhali today, Minister Shishkov held another meeting of the MRDPW initiative “The Regions Speak“ with the regional governor Biser Nikolov and mayors from the region. It was also attended by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria“, the executive director of “Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding“ EAD and the heads of the local structures of RIA and Sewerage.

“In the initiative “The Regions Speak“ we want to hear all mayors. When we hear them, we believe that we hear all the people in the settlements. Each region has its own problems, but it is not an inanimate object, but the people who live in them and are the meaning of everything we do“, was categorical Arch. Shishkov. And he added: “We want to add value to making people's lives better and to make investments to improve the quality of life“. According to him, the huge problem is the lack of infrastructure, but there is still much and therefore during the visits within the framework of the initiative everyone will be heard in order to make an analysis and then work better. “Without projects and without a real analysis it is impossible“, the minister emphasized.

In the mandate of our government we have to do many things, the challenges are huge and we have no time to waste, said Minister Shishkov. He added that before his visit to Kardzhali he was familiar with the problems of the region, but during his conversation with the mayors today he learned about others. And he emphasized that today's meeting with them is the first, but it will not be the last.

„From now on, we will work with all mayors. It does not matter which mayor is from which political force, because the people are behind them, and people should care less and less about this. They should care about how the way of life will improve“, said Ivan Shishkov. „We have set ourselves the huge goal of not only creating good amenities and a better life for people, but also of returning them to the settlements“. In his words, the battle for Bulgaria not to be represented by 3 or 5 cities is just beginning, with understanding the problems in the settlements and making sure that people return there. He expressed his conviction that every person would prefer to live where they were born, among friends and relatives, but calmly, to have a job, normal service and connectivity.

The regional minister thanked the mayors and stated that they have a common goal, which has been evident since the beginning of the initiative - to get to the problems of the people. He drew attention to the fact that the discussions in it have highlighted the problem of errors in the cadastral map, which create difficulties in the preparation of projects and create discomfort for people in their initiatives. Therefore, an analysis of the situation in the Kardzhali region will be made and it is possible to begin an official assignment to correct the identified errors, where necessary.

The projects that will most likely be on the list for major repairs next year are in the final stage, Minister Shishkov also said regarding the condition of the republican roads. He drew attention to the fact that major repair projects, regardless of whether on a road or a building, must be brought into line with the relevant norm. He pointed out that an analysis by the RIA showed that gaps in the assignments had led to the dimensions of some roads in the district not being within the required dimensions. And he expressed his expectation that this trend would not continue.