Iliana Yotova announced a national program for youth

Our biggest concern is young people, we need a structured national program for them. This was stated by the presidential candidate Iliana Yotova at a pre-election meeting in Popovo. She pointed out that today young Bulgarians feel insecurity and anxiety about whether they will have a normal income tomorrow, whether they will be able to practice the profession for which they studied.

“We have all been young. What does a young person want: they want a future and to manage their own destiny. How many times have we promised them this and not fulfilled it? We owe it to them“, emphasized Iliana Yotova. She also highlighted the care for children who, left alone, without enough attention, indulge in false heroes, which is extremely dangerous. The presidential candidate identified the role of the family and the school as essential.

“Young people are anxious and insecure about what is happening in the world“, said Iliyana Yotova and presented her position on the war in Ukraine. She once again emphasized that there is no military solution: negotiations are needed together with Ukraine and Russia.

At the pre-election meeting, Yotova was presented with 600 signatures of support from residents of the Popovo municipality. The mayor of Popovo, Dr. Lyudmil Veselinov, is a member of the Initiative Committee in support of the presidential candidate couple Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev.