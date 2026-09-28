Protest against Rumen Radev closed Independence Square

Citizens gathered to protest against President Iliana Yotova and closed "Independence" Square, BTA reported.

The demonstration is under the slogan "Down with Yotova" and was organized on social networks.

The protesters raised Bulgarian and Ukrainian flags, as well as those of the European Union and NATO. They also carried posters "This is not Russia", "Russia - Enemy No. 1 of Bulgarian statehood and the EU" and chanted "Resignation".

One of the organizers of the protest - Manol Glishev, stated that the demonstration was directed both against Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Iliyana Yotova.

"Since Radev's people have been in power, the same blunders have been happening. Resignation is a good start, but a trial must follow", in his words.

No notification of the protest was filed with the Sofia Municipality. There is a police presence in the area.