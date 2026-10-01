The Northern Tangent is temporarily closed

The Northern Expressway will be temporarily closed due to an inspection of the road structure. This was announced by the European Centre for Transport Policy (ECTP).

The traffic will be temporarily restricted on October 1 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During this period, a specialized inspection of the road structure will be carried out at the request of the ECTP.

Three independent laboratories will participate in the inspection, which will conduct sampling and analysis of the asphalt pavement and the deeper layers of the road structure. The aim is to obtain objective data on its actual condition, the materials used and the quality of execution.

The final results will be presented after the completion of the laboratory tests.