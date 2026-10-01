The Supreme Judicial Council elected Judge Vanya Ancheva as Acting Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC)

The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) unanimously appointed with 17 votes “in favor” Judge Vanya Ancheva as Acting Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC).

According to the Judiciary Act, the functions of the Acting The positions of the President of the Supreme Administrative Court, the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Prosecutor General can be held by one person for a period of up to six months.

Why was Vanya Ancheva proposed

The Judicial College of the SJC proposed Judge Vanya Ancheva to temporarily take over the leadership of the SJC, as she is the judge with the greatest seniority in the court.

After Ancheva agreed to perform the functions, the Plenum of the SJC today approved her appointment.

How did the change come about

The current acting Chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court Lyubomir Gaidov has stated that he will not be able to perform his functions in the period from October 2 to 15.

Gaidov took over the temporary leadership of the Supreme Administrative Court on April 14 of this year.

Judge Vanya Ancheva will perform the functions of the chairman of the court for the specified period.