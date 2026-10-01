Fitch Raises Outlook of Bulgarian Development Bank

The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has raised the outlook on the long-term credit rating of the Bulgarian Development Bank from stable to positive, the financial institution announced.

Stable Financial Indicators

The financial institution's long-term rating has been confirmed at “BBB+“, as well as its short-term rating, which retains its value of “F1“. The agency motivates its assessment with the bank's stable financial condition and its key role in implementing state policies.

State Support and Public Financing

Fitch analysts report a high probability of state support for the institution if necessary. An additional factor for the positive outlook is the fact that a significant part of the bank's financing is provided by the public sector and various international development institutions.

Synchronous with the government rating

The credit rating of the Bulgarian Development Bank and its outlook are fully aligned with those of the government. This happens just days after on September 25, 2026, the outlook for Bulgaria's sovereign rating was also upgraded to positive.