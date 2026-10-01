Minister Naydenov before the IMF: The rule of law is an investment in the economy

The rule of law, an independent judicial system and the effective fight against corruption are directly related to economic growth, investments and trust in institutions. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov at a meeting with the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Bulgaria, Fabian Bornhorst. Minister Naydenov presented the main priorities of the government in the field of judicial reform. Among the immediate tasks, he highlighted the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and the changes to the Judiciary Act, aimed at strengthening the independence of magistrates and limiting external influence on the judicial system.

The work on legislative changes in the field of combating corruption and financial crime, confiscation of illegally acquired property, criminal legislation and the implementation of European and international recommendations was also discussed.

The conversation also focused on the digitalization of justice and the use of artificial intelligence, with the minister emphasizing the need for technological development to be accompanied by a clear legal framework. “The goal of the reforms is not the legislation itself, but more security for citizens, a predictable environment for business and higher trust in institutions“, said Minister Nikolay Naydenov.

Fabian Bornhorst stressed the importance of rule of law reforms for the investment environment, business and sustainable economic growth.