MRDPW refutes information about danger on Hemus Motorway

Citizens traveling on the Hemus Motorway in the area of the Korenishki Dol viaduct at km 36 can be completely calm and confident about the quality of the installed temporary restrictive road system. This was announced by Eng. Daniel Dzhorgov - Director of the Operation and Maintenance Directorate at Highways EAD. He, together with experts from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the company, in the presence of media representatives, inspected the installed fencing facilities.

„Before the big trip for the holidays around September 22, for the safety of citizens, an opening caused by a truck accident was closed in an emergency. The entire safety system of the “Korenishki dol“ viaduct is currently being replaced and the work will be completed in a few days,“ explained Eng. Dzhorgov. The inspection was in response to the speculations that have emerged in the public space related to the quality and installation of the safety barriers in the section. He emphasized that there are no missing bolts and that according to the installation instructions, an additional inspection of all bolts is carried out at the end. The restraint system is a one-sided three-wave H4b W3. It has all the necessary documentation according to the European regulation EN 1317, as well as certificates certifying the resistance to impact with a 38-ton vehicle.

“Automagistrali“ EAD has a contract with the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency for the implementation of this type of activities. The company has the necessary capacity and equipment for installation. The purchased safety systems are of the highest level, have all the necessary certificates and meet the relevant crash tests. The implementation of the restoration of the restraint systems is carried out in accordance with all regulatory requirements.

Eng. Dzhorgov informed that a schedule will soon be prepared for the restoration of all compromised safety systems on the republican road network.

“We accept as constructive criticism the signals of representatives of non-governmental organizations and citizens on social networks. We always pay attention to them and thank them for their vigilance. Citizens can also use the official channels of our company, RIA and MRDPW to signal us about irregularities“, he also said.