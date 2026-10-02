The state begins paying financial support to about 500 thousand people and is ready for additional social measures during the upcoming winter season, BGNES reports. This was announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova during a visit to the renovated nursing home in the Vratsa village of Lipnitsa on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.

Financial support for the heating season

The funds for the next financial aid have been provided within ten days, with transfers to citizens starting from the first day of October. The first beneficiaries already have the amounts on their bank cards, and in parallel, payments through post offices are also starting.

“This is another supportive measure related to increased inflation and the ability of people to meet their needs“, the Minister of Social Affairs told the media.

Regarding the subsidies for wood heating, Efremova specified that the divided payment was imposed by the capabilities of the state budget for 2026. However, an organization has been created for about 22 thousand people who are without any income to receive the entire amount at once. According to the current legislation, Christmas supplements to pensions will be paid in November, and if necessary, additional economic measures will be discussed.

Intensified control over social services

The minister's visit to the village of Lipnitsa is related to the opening of the renovated local home for the elderly, financed with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Under the plan, over 170 new social services have been created, and all 81 municipal homes for the elderly in the country have already been completely renovated.

At the same time, the state is tightening control over private care providers. The result of these actions is 17 closed social services or those with already terminated licenses.

„There is a waiting list for people with disabilities. Rather, in terms of elderly people seeking shelter in this type of home for the elderly without disabilities, there is sufficient capacity“, commented Natalia Efremova.

More funds for children and families

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has requested a significant increase in all family benefits for children. The plans foresee that the budget for family policies will increase by 70 million euros, and the total package for supporting families and raising children will reach an increase of about 300 million euros next year.