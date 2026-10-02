Ivan Petleshkov with the right to reply: I have nothing to do with the murder of Iliyan Filipov

Ivan Petleshkov officially exercised his right to reply in connection with the mention of his name in the media coverage after the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov. In a letter sent to NOVA and the program “Hello, Bulgaria“, he points out that within two consecutive days his personality was indirectly linked to the crime through false statements and suggestions that have no place in professional journalism.

Petleshkov emphasizes that during the initial presentation of the case, attention was drawn to an old publication by the late Filipov addressed to him, made more than a year ago. According to him, his name was introduced in the context of the assassination attempt, without any factual connection between him and the committed act. He adds that in a subsequent television conversation with journalists Dimitar Stoyanov and Stanimir Kronev, frankly false circumstances were presented. Petleshkov explains that he has legal disputes with Dimitar Stoyanov and the journalist's personal attitude has been publicly acknowledged by him on social networks.

In his position, Ivan Petleshkov draws attention to the fact that the media have omitted a key circumstance - the Plovdiv District Court has already found Iliyan Filipov guilty of defamation in a case filed precisely because of the publication in question. He also recalls the parliamentary control of October 1, 2026, during which Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev confirmed that Filipov had not filed any signals or complaints against Petleshkov with the Ministry of Interior or the prosecutor's office. Petleshkov is adamant that the only court decision in their disputes is in his favor and against the murdered businessman.