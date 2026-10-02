Radev personally receives the mortal remains of Samuil from Mitsotakis in Thessaloniki

More than 1,000 years after his death, king (997-1014) Samuil returns home – in Bulgaria, to whose freedom and independence he dedicated his life.

Prime ministers of Bulgaria and Greece at ceremony in Thessaloniki

The mortal remains of one of Bulgaria's most famous medieval rulers will be handed over to the Bulgarian state on October 3, at an official ceremony at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki, in the presence of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the government announced.

Bulgaria will welcome the mortal remains of its king with a state ceremony at "Knyaz Alexander I" Square in Sofia the same day.

"Spartan" and fighter jets in the sky over Sofia

After entering Bulgarian airspace, the military transport plane "Spartan" carrying the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil will be intercepted and escorted by two pairs of MiG-29 and F-16 fighter jets.

The formation will fly over "Knyaz Alexander I" Square at around 12:30 p.m. The fighter jets will fly over the square again after the landing of the "Spartan" transport plane.

From "Vasil Levski" Airport - Sofia to "Knyaz Alexander I" Square; the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil will be transported by the Bulgarian Army.

As part of the state ceremony "Bulgaria welcomes Tsar Samuil", Prime Minister Rumen Radev will deliver a speech. During the performance of the Bulgarian anthem, 21 artillery salutes will be fired.

The ceremony will continue with a procession to the church of "St. Sophia", where citizens will have the opportunity to pay their respects to the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil and a Trisagion will be celebrated.