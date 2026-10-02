Accident at the roundabout at the entrance to Burgas

An accident between two cars occurred this evening at the entrance to Burgas from the "Trakia" highway, BGNES reported. During the collision, one of the cars overturned on its roof.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the area of the roundabout. According to initial information, a car with a Turkish registration and a car with a Burgas registration were involved in the accident. It was the car with the Burgas license plates that overturned after the impact.

Fire and police teams arrived at the scene. The overturned car has already been straightened. At this time, there is no official information about casualties.

The causes and circumstances surrounding the accident are yet to be clarified.