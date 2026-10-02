Adv. Markovski on the murder of Iliyan Filipov: The financial motive is not always sufficient

Lawyer Dimitar Markovski commented on the air of “Dobro utro, Evropa“ on the investigation into the murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv and the detention of Slavcho Megerov.

According to him, the fact that the prosecution will request a permanent arrest suggests the presence of evidence at this early stage. “The fact that the prosecution will request today the imposition of a measure of permanent detention of Megerov means that there must be solid evidence“, said Markovski. According to the lawyer, among the possible evidence in the case are microtraces, as well as recordings from video surveillance cameras. However, he called for caution when commenting on the discrepancy between the figure in the video recordings and the person detained. “This comment is speculative, because no one has a video image from these cameras to be able to draw such a final conclusion“, said Markovski. According to him, it is the expert video technical conclusion that should establish the biometric data of the person in the recording.

We always follow the hot tracks of the crime. Over the years, it has been proven that if it is not found in some foreseeable, normal time within days, a week or a month, then, subsequently, it is very difficult to collect evidence of any authorship of a crime. So it is not unusual that in such a short period of time a possible perpetrator of this crime has already been identified.

Markovski also commented on the possibility that there may be more than one person behind the murder. "Of course, it is possible that there are other accomplices. There may be people who helped the perpetrator himself," he pointed out. According to him, the investigation should clarify the motive, and the financial version should not automatically be accepted as the only one. "The financial motive is not always sufficient," the lawyer said.

I do not think that Mr. Filipov is a person who cannot settle any accounts or debts. This does not match the profile of these capitals that he managed. The situation must be assessed very carefully.

Regarding concerns that the murder may be a sign of a return to the showy executions of the past, Markovski noted that such crimes have not been common in Bulgaria recently. "Let's hope this doesn't become a trend," he said.

From a procedural point of view, the court is yet to consider the prosecutor's request for a permanent measure of "detention in custody," and the prosecutor, defense, and defendant in the case will be heard.