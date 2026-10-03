Road conditions: traffic, repairs and restrictions today

There is intensive truck traffic at the exit at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ border checkpoints. This is stated in the latest published report by the “Border Police“. On the borders with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia, traffic is considered normal.

Travelers to Romania should note that the ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich have been temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube. Through “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“ pass cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons, while “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Kapitan Petko Voivoda“ also buses and trucks are allowed.

Road repairs and restrictions

On road II-99 in the Tsarevo region, traffic is carried out in one lane, one-way, due to a narrowed bridge gauge. The speed is limited to 40 km/h, and the passage is regulated by a traffic light. The restriction was introduced after heavy rainfall and flooding in the area.

On road II-53 Yambol-Sredets at the bridge over the Sredetska River, vehicles over 20 tons are not allowed. Detour routes have been determined for them.

On the "Maritsa" Motorway in the Haskovo region, traffic to the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint is carried out in one lane in the section during the repair of expansion joints on a bridge structure. A speed limit of 50 km/h has been introduced in the area. A number of sections with repair activities on the second-class and third-class road network also remain in force.

The mountains are accessible, but with wind in the higher parts

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains, with temporary increases in cloudiness over the massifs in the southeastern half of the country. A strong east-northeast wind will blow in the higher parts. The expected maximum temperatures are about 12 degrees at 1200 meters and about 5 degrees at 2000 meters. A yellow code for low temperatures and frost has been declared in nine regions of Western Bulgaria.

When hiking in the mountains, one should take into account the sharp difference between the temperatures in the lower parts and on the higher peaks, as well as the possible increase in wind in open areas.

Fire department and traffic police reports

Over the past 24 hours, the fire department has responded to 161 signals and extinguished 120 fires. Direct material damage was caused in 24 of them, and 96 were without material damage. 33 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, including eight in accidents. One person died in the fires.

The traffic police reported 17 serious road accidents for October 1, in which two people died and 19 were injured. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 5,180 serious accidents, 369 fatalities, and 6,420 injured. The data is dynamic and is updated when the status of the accidents changes.

Sources: BTA, Dunavmost