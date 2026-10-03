Dr. Milen Vrabevski on the monument to Tsar Samuil: The glow of the eyes is due to a counter-current effect

The monument to Tsar Samuil in Sofia was created with the idea of preserving Bulgarian historical memory and reminding young generations of the heroism of our ancestors. This was told to bTV by Dr. Milen Vrabevski – initiator and donor of the monument.

According to him, the implementation of the project took years, and the monument was selected after a competition with 21 participants.

The sculpture is the work of Alexander Haitov's team.

Vrabevski also commented on the criticism of the monument, including the claims that Tsar Samuil's eyes glow. He explained that this is a counter-current effect developed by engineers from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

“Tsar Samuil is a hero of Bulgaria. He is an example for the younger generation“, said Vrabevski. According to him, the preservation of historical memory is related not only to monuments, but also to the education of young people.

He also spoke about the initiatives of the “Bulgarian Memory“ Foundation on the island of “St. Achilles“, where the remains of Tsar Samuil were discovered. Among them are cleaning the area and activities to promote and preserve the historical heritage.