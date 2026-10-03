Miloshev promised increased control over the reconstruction of Shipka

Control over the restoration of the monument to freedom on Mount Shipka has been assigned to the main directorate "Inspectorate for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage" at the Ministry of Culture. This was announced by the relevant minister Evtim Miloshev, who visited the monument on the summit.

In a video published on social networks, Miloshev also explains that experts from the directorate will be on site every month and will monitor compliance with the project.

The Minister of Culture says that the director of the National Park Museum Shipka – Buzludzha is obliged to submit a progress report accompanied by photographs every 10 days until the final conclusion of the contract and acceptance of the implementation.

Evtim Miloshev also added that there will be increased control over the protection and preservation of the monument during the upcoming winter season.

The minister specified that in the coming days detailed information is expected to be presented to the media with the participation of the designers and specialists in cultural heritage, history and restoration.