Yotova: No evidence of who is behind the attacks in the Black Sea

Bulgaria still does not have definitive evidence of who is behind the drone attacks against two merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was stated to bTV by President Iliana Yotova, indicating that the country expects additional information and assistance from its international partners.

The inspections carried out so far have not found any remains of drones that would allow their origin to be established. Therefore, it cannot be definitively stated who is responsible for the attacks for now.

Yotova announced that Bulgaria has requested assistance from the European Maritime Safety Agency to provide an underwater drone. It should be used to examine the sunken ship in search of additional data on the case.

The President emphasized that Bulgaria's international partners are also taking a cautious approach and insisting that sufficient evidence be collected before specific actions are taken.

Yotova also commented on the discussions in the National Security Advisory Council. According to her, the council has strongly condemned the attacks on merchant ships and defined them as a violation of international law.

After sufficient evidence of responsibility is established, diplomatic actions may follow. These include sending a diplomatic note and talks with the affected country.