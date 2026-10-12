They warned of possible power supply disruptions in the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin

The State Electricity System Operator (ESO) notified ERM West that it will continue to carry out repair work at its substation “Elin Pelin“ until October 30. Due to the repair work at the ESO facility, disruptions in the power supply of electricity consumers in the settlements on the territory of the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin, Sofia region are possible until October 30, 2026

ERM West is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search engine.