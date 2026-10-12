Electrohold provided 6.5 million euros for the development of the electricity distribution network in Lovech district in 2026.

The renewal of the critical energy infrastructure, the automation of the network and the preparation of facilities for the transition to ecological heating were the leading topics of a working meeting of the management of the Electrohold group with the Deputy Regional Governor of Lovech District Dilyana Pironkova and mayors of municipalities in the district. During the talks, the completed projects and investments aimed at increasing the reliability of the power supply in the region were presented.

“By the end of this year, ERM West will invest 6.5 million euros in the development of the power distribution network in the Lovech region, which is an increase of nearly 1.2 million euros compared to 2025“, said Eng. Radoslav Tsvetkov, Executive Director of ERM West, during the meeting, and specified that over half of the funds for this year - 3,950,000 euros - are directed towards the modernization and digitalization of medium voltage facilities.

The power distribution company is implementing a large-scale automation program, including the installation of 65 remotely controlled load switches on 22 20 kV power lines, which guarantees much faster localization and elimination of failures on power lines. The construction of a new transformer station in the town of Lovech, replacement of a medium voltage cable in the town of Troyan, as well as the implementation of modern encapsulated transformers with minimal losses are underway. To ensure the easement areas and prevent the consequences of bad weather conditions, 451,000 euros have been allocated for clearings on medium voltage power lines.

Investments in the low voltage network in the region have more than doubled, reaching 973,000 euros by 2026. The funds have been allocated for the complete reconstruction of the networks in the cities of Apriltsi, Teteven, Lovech and Lukovit, as well as the villages of Oreshak, Joglav, Brestovo, Galata, Cherni Osam, Gorno Trape, Gorno Pavlikene, Belish, Slavyani, Borima, Goran, Staro Selo and Lesidren.

An additional 590,000 euros are being invested in the removal of electricity meters to increase the security of electricity supply and the possibilities for controlling consumption in the cities of Yablanitsa and Ugarchin, as well as in the villages of Sokolovo, Presyaka, Glozhene, Cherni Vit, Kirchevo, Dabravata, Terziysko, Lomets, Skandalo, Patreshko, Karlukovo and Peshterna. Nearly 900,000 euros have been secured for the connection of new consumers and RES producers to the network.

ERM West called on local authorities to actively exchange information on municipal programs to improve air quality. Timely coordination in the mass replacement of solid fuel stoves with heat pumps, air conditioners and photovoltaics is of key importance for the preliminary technical provision of the network capacity in neighborhoods and settlements.

Electrohold maintains an open and active dialogue with local authorities as an important part of the efforts for sustainable development of the network and improvement of customer services. The meeting in Lovech is part of a series of working meetings with representatives of local authorities in Western Bulgaria, where investment intentions and opportunities for cooperation are discussed.