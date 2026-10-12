Iva Mihaylova has returned to Bulgaria. She crossed the border legally with the assistance of a lawyer, BNT reports.
The girl with Bulgarian citizenship who was injured in the accident could not leave her hometown of Kochani for treatment until now due to a court order.
More than a year after the accident, in which one person died, the 23-year-old girl received permission to leave North Macedonia to receive treatment in our country. Iva's health condition has been seriously deteriorating in recent months, as she urgently needs specialized medical interventions that local hospitals cannot provide.
Iva Mihaylova is already in Bulgaria
She crossed the border legally with the assistance of a lawyer
Oct 12, 2026 09:44 73
Iva Mihaylova has returned to Bulgaria. She crossed the border legally with the assistance of a lawyer, BNT reports.