Two men and a woman were detained for murder in Stara Zagora

Three people have been detained in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old man in Stara Zagora. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city.

The incident was reported on October 11 at 4:10 p.m. on 112. According to police, a 40-year-old man reported a man fallen on a sidewalk in the city.

The police team and the Emergency Medical Center team that arrived on the scene found the body of a man of apparent age around 60-65 years old with a stab wound to the chest. His identity was subsequently established.

As a result of the operational-search actions, officers of the First Regional Department and the "Counteraction to Criminal Crime" sector of the ODMVR - Stara Zagora identified and detained for a period of up to 24 hours a 48-year-old man, suspected of being the perpetrator of the crime. During the subsequent actions of the police, the involvement in the act of a 49-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man was also established. The two were also detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case under Art. 115 of the Criminal Code, for intentional murder.