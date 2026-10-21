Petar Volgin: The match is played for 90 minutes, the people will decide the elections, not the sociologists

Petar Volgin called on people to go out and vote, emphasizing that no sociological agency knows what the outcome of the elections would be.

He said that Bulgarian political history, as well as that of many countries, shows that sometimes the final result is formed literally in the last two or three days of the campaign. Volgin also drew attention to the 15-20% of respondents who still do not know who they will choose, so their choice could change the result, which should not be presented as a foregone conclusion, because it is not.

“So as they say in football language – the match is played for 90 minutes, just until the last second”, said Petar Volgin with a smile.

He said that people are worried about their security and this will also affect the vote. He also commented on the war, saying that it will stop when there is no reason for it to continue and there are no resources to feed it and stated categorically that if people vote for him and Kostadin Kostadinov, they can be sure that Bulgaria will in no way be included in this war.

“Of course, this war that is going on in Ukraine is only one of the elements of this security, because as the data showed, the biggest concern of people is rising prices, and this is also part of security. You cannot feel safe if every time you enter the store, you see that the prices of goods are higher and higher. That is one thing. The other – job security, income security. And when you add the concerns that Bulgaria could be drawn into the war, all of this has a huge impact on people's intention to vote”, added Petar Volgin.

Volgin distinguished himself from the speech of all the other participants in the election race, since there is a discrepancy between words and deeds.

“They say it, but their actions show otherwise. Because here I am, present and working in the European Parliament, I see many people there, including fellow Bulgarian MEPs, who are very belligerent. And they say, no, no, the aggressor must be punished there, we must do everything here…”, added the candidate for vice-president of “Vazrazhdane”.

According to him, the Bulgarian president does not have so many powers on paper, but at the same time he has great symbolic power.

“When he makes an address to the nation or sets a topic, it has a huge audience. This influences people a lot“, is the opinion of the candidate for vice-president of “Vazrazhdane”. When a Bulgarian president is against something and when he firmly takes the position of peace, then many people will follow him and it will be very difficult for those in power to go against the will of the people“, said the candidate for vice-president of “Vazrazhdane” - Petar Volgin.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11 on the ballot!

Buying and selling votes is a crime!