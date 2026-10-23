Donev: The consequences of the accumulated fiscal imbalances are carried over to the next budgets

Finance Minister Galab Donev said that during the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, issues of direct importance for citizens, workers, employers and the sustainability of public finances will be discussed. The amount of the minimum wage from January 1, 2027 will also be discussed.

"We are obliged to take a responsible approach to the state of public finances. We are in an excessive deficit procedure. From data published by Eurostat, it became clear that the real budget deficit for 2025 is 4% of GDP. "We are aware that the consequences of the accumulated fiscal imbalances are carried over to the budgets for the following years," he said.

In his words, when the actual state of public finances differs from the preliminary percentages, the consequences are reflected in the planning and implementation of the next budget.