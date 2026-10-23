From January: Heating and hot water in Sofia may increase in price by nearly 30%

Heating and hot water in Sofia may increase in price by nearly 30% from January 1. This was warned by the former deputy chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Elenko Bozhkov.

His forecast is related to the request of “Bulgargaz“ for natural gas to increase in price by nearly 34% from November 1. The proposal is yet to be discussed by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

“With such an increase in natural gas, this is quite possible, because there are no reserves“, said Bozhkov. According to him, if the price of gas increases by nearly 34%, the price of heating energy in Sofia could increase by about 29%.

Gas is the main factor for the price

According to Bozhkov, natural gas forms over half of the price of heating energy, and at “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ its share reaches about 70%. The cost of carbon emissions is also added to the costs, which, according to his estimate, represents about 20% of the cost price.

When determining the current prices, KEVR used an estimated value of 75 euros for carbon emissions. Currently, they are about 82 euros, Bozhkov indicated.

The expert allowed the price increase to be limited to about 20%, but expressed doubt that this would be achieved. He specified that the possible increase will affect both heating and domestic hot water supply, since both services use thermal energy.

What is the current price

As of July 1, KEWR approved a price of 73.30 euros per megawatt-hour for household consumers of “Toplofikacia Sofia“. This is an increase of 5.50% for the one-year price period until June 30, 2027.

Initially, the capital's “Toplofikacia“ requested a 29% increase for the same period. However, the regulator rejected most of the requested increase and set a lower price.

A possible new price increase from January has not yet been made. It depends on the movement of the price of natural gas and a decision by KEWR. If the regulator were to revise the prices, the change would affect households' heating and hot water bills.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg, bnr.bg