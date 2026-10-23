Stamping on machine receipt poses risk to vote

The stamp on the machine receipt creates a real opportunity to reveal the secrecy of the vote, warned the Public Council of the Central Election Commission. The organization asked the CEC to reconsider its decision before the presidential elections on October 25.

With a change in the methodological instructions, adopted on October 20, the CEC returned the requirement to put a stamp on the control receipt. The initial version of the instructions for the elections did not provide for such a step.

According to the new rules, the voter must check the data on his choice, fold the receipt with the text inside and submit it to a member of the section election commission. After the stamp is placed, the receipt is returned to the voter, who must place it in the machine voting box.

The Council sees a risk in placing the stamp

“Certainly, not just a risk is created, but a real opportunity to reveal the secret of the vote“, said the Public Council to the CEC.

They point out that the machine receipt is not identical to the paper ballot. It is printed by the technical device on specialized paper and contains additional control mechanisms, including a QR code, hash code and machine number. Therefore, according to the council, the mechanical transfer of the printing requirement from paper to machine voting does not add a new guarantee for the security of the vote.

At the same time, the specifics of the paper and the font size can make the marked choice visible when the stamp is placed. The additional submission of the already folded receipt to a member of the commission also creates a prerequisite for it to be unfolded, the Public Council points out.

What is written in the instructions

The CEC has ordered that the receipt be folded with the text inside before being submitted for stamping. The voter then receives it back and places it in a special box. The decision is part of the organization of machine voting for the presidential elections.

The Public Council insists that the commission cancel the requirement, since according to the organization it can delay voting and make it difficult to maintain anonymity. At the moment, the CEC has not announced a cancellation of the adopted procedure.

Sources: vesti.bg, mediapool.bg, cik.bg