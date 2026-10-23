"Yes, Bulgaria": The arrests of mayors are the result of a broken deal between Peevski and the authorities

„Yes, Bulgaria“ addressed the Bulgarian Turks and Bulgarian Muslims, in which it described the arrests of the mayors of Belitsa and Sungurlare as actions raising suspicions of political influence immediately before the presidential elections on October 25.

The party claims that the detentions are „the result of a broken deal between Delyan Peevski and the authorities“ and at the same time bear the marks of an attempt to intimidate people in the mixed areas. The thesis is presented as a political assessment, not as a fact established by the investigation.

Mayors remain in custody

The mayor of Sungurlare, Dimitar Gavazov, was detained on October 20, and the mayor of Belitsa, Radoslav Revanski, on October 21. On October 22, the Burgas District Court determined the most severe measure of "detention in custody" for both of them.

Gavazov and Revanski are accused of participating in a criminal conspiracy for the purpose of trading in influence. The regional chairman of "DPS - Novo nacholo" in Burgas, Hristo Shirokov, is also accused in the same case. According to the prosecutor's office, the alleged criminal activity began in early 2024 and continued until October 20, 2026.

The court's decision was followed by a gathering of citizens in front of the Burgas Courthouse in support of the detained mayors. Meanwhile, in Belitsa, Deputy Mayor Sabit Gagum was appointed acting mayor. The Blagoevgrad Regional Election Commission announced that preparations for the municipal elections are continuing as planned.

The party talks about political influence

In its address “Yes, Bulgaria“ states that the fight against corruption is overdue, but questions the timing and manner in which the arrests were made.

„If the authorities want people to believe that it is only about enforcing the law, they should act more convincingly, and not with spectacular election campaigns and demonstrations of force“, the address says.

The party emphasizes that neither Delyan Peevski should use people as a defense against justice, nor should state bodies be turned into an instrument for political influence. According to „Yes, Bulgaria“ both models lead to fear and addiction.